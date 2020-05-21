Rent Calculator
4601 Norris Valley Drive
Location
4601 Norris Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Fresh paint and new floors. Huge back yard. Must see this one won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4601 Norris Valley Drive have any available units?
4601 Norris Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4601 Norris Valley Drive have?
Some of 4601 Norris Valley Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4601 Norris Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Norris Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Norris Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Norris Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4601 Norris Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Norris Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 4601 Norris Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Norris Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Norris Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 4601 Norris Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Norris Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4601 Norris Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Norris Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 Norris Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
