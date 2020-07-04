4540 Sheldon Trail

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE 8-26 FROM 5-6 PM! Beautiful home with nice sized lot, nice landscaping, and in immaculate condition. Close to schools and located in Keller ISD! Includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining, huge family room. Split floorplan with spacious master bdrm and large master bath with separate vanities and garden tub. Gorgeous kitchen with black appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space, opens to family room. Vinyl wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout the home. Enjoy the covered back patio. Great community amenities with 2 community pools and park down the street. Centrally located home close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pets to be determined on a case by case basis.