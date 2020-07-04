All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 27 2019 at 2:55 AM

4540 Sheldon Trail

4540 Sheldon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Sheldon Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE 8-26 FROM 5-6 PM! Beautiful home with nice sized lot, nice landscaping, and in immaculate condition. Close to schools and located in Keller ISD! Includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining, huge family room. Split floorplan with spacious master bdrm and large master bath with separate vanities and garden tub. Gorgeous kitchen with black appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space, opens to family room. Vinyl wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout the home. Enjoy the covered back patio. Great community amenities with 2 community pools and park down the street. Centrally located home close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pets to be determined on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Sheldon Trail have any available units?
4540 Sheldon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Sheldon Trail have?
Some of 4540 Sheldon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Sheldon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Sheldon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Sheldon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 Sheldon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4540 Sheldon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Sheldon Trail offers parking.
Does 4540 Sheldon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 Sheldon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Sheldon Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4540 Sheldon Trail has a pool.
Does 4540 Sheldon Trail have accessible units?
No, 4540 Sheldon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Sheldon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 Sheldon Trail has units with dishwashers.

