4536 Butterfly Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Vista Meadows North
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with wood and ceramic tile. Keller ISD. Open floorplan. Community pool and playground. Covered Patio. Spacious kitchen with gas range. Split bedrooms. TAR application and copy of D.L.'s
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4536 Butterfly Way have any available units?
4536 Butterfly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 Butterfly Way have?
Some of 4536 Butterfly Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Butterfly Way currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Butterfly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Butterfly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4536 Butterfly Way is pet friendly.
Does 4536 Butterfly Way offer parking?
Yes, 4536 Butterfly Way offers parking.
Does 4536 Butterfly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 Butterfly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Butterfly Way have a pool?
Yes, 4536 Butterfly Way has a pool.
Does 4536 Butterfly Way have accessible units?
No, 4536 Butterfly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Butterfly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 Butterfly Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)