All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4536 Butterfly Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4536 Butterfly Way
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:42 AM

4536 Butterfly Way

4536 Butterfly Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4536 Butterfly Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with wood and ceramic tile. Keller ISD. Open floorplan. Community pool and playground. Covered Patio. Spacious kitchen with gas range. Split bedrooms. TAR application and copy of D.L.'s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Butterfly Way have any available units?
4536 Butterfly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 Butterfly Way have?
Some of 4536 Butterfly Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Butterfly Way currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Butterfly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Butterfly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4536 Butterfly Way is pet friendly.
Does 4536 Butterfly Way offer parking?
Yes, 4536 Butterfly Way offers parking.
Does 4536 Butterfly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 Butterfly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Butterfly Way have a pool?
Yes, 4536 Butterfly Way has a pool.
Does 4536 Butterfly Way have accessible units?
No, 4536 Butterfly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Butterfly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 Butterfly Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University