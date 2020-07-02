All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4531 Altamesa Boulevard
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:30 AM

4531 Altamesa Boulevard

4531 Altamesa Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4531 Altamesa Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood South

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled from floors to lighting. This 2 story duplex is very large and will amaze you. Deposit $1,350. Water is in Owner name.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 Altamesa Boulevard have any available units?
4531 Altamesa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4531 Altamesa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4531 Altamesa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 Altamesa Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4531 Altamesa Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4531 Altamesa Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4531 Altamesa Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4531 Altamesa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 Altamesa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 Altamesa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4531 Altamesa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4531 Altamesa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4531 Altamesa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 Altamesa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 Altamesa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4531 Altamesa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4531 Altamesa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

