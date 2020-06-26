All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4525 Waits Ave

4525 Waits Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Waits Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Waits Ave have any available units?
4525 Waits Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Waits Ave have?
Some of 4525 Waits Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Waits Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Waits Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Waits Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 Waits Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4525 Waits Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Waits Ave offers parking.
Does 4525 Waits Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Waits Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Waits Ave have a pool?
No, 4525 Waits Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Waits Ave have accessible units?
No, 4525 Waits Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Waits Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Waits Ave has units with dishwashers.

