Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

This charming one story energy star certified home is located on a cul de sac and offers 3 beds and 2 baths. 2nd living area can be study or formal dining. Hardwood floor in common area. Lovely open kitchen offers granite, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. Nice sized yard for entertaining, and the front porch, is perfect for relaxing. Great location, easy access to I35, 377, and 170.