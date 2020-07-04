Rent Calculator
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4521 Badlands Drive
4521 Badlands Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4521 Badlands Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4521 Badlands Drive have any available units?
4521 Badlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4521 Badlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Badlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Badlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Badlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4521 Badlands Drive offer parking?
No, 4521 Badlands Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4521 Badlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Badlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Badlands Drive have a pool?
No, 4521 Badlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Badlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 4521 Badlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Badlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Badlands Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 Badlands Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4521 Badlands Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
