All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4516 Compass Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4516 Compass Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4516 Compass Court

4516 Compass Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4516 Compass Court, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedroom duplex, with two full bath. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets, and double closets in the master. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the bright shinny kitchen and baths. Small yard and outside storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Compass Court have any available units?
4516 Compass Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 Compass Court have?
Some of 4516 Compass Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Compass Court currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Compass Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Compass Court pet-friendly?
No, 4516 Compass Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4516 Compass Court offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Compass Court offers parking.
Does 4516 Compass Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Compass Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Compass Court have a pool?
No, 4516 Compass Court does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Compass Court have accessible units?
No, 4516 Compass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Compass Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 Compass Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University