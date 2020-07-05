Two bedroom duplex, with two full bath. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets, and double closets in the master. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the bright shinny kitchen and baths. Small yard and outside storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
What amenities does 4516 Compass Court have?
Some of 4516 Compass Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets.
