4514 Ranch View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

TANGLEWOOD SCHOOL! Wonderfully Kept, Pristine-Clean. Lots of windows-Sunlit rooms .Great Location! Access to 820, Chisholm Trail & 30. Exceptional floor-plan & design. Split Bedrm arrangement. Bedroom suites-in separate sides of house-Bathroom's & Walk-in Closets. Large Master Suite-lg closets, Bathroom-dbl vanities-Shower & Bathtub Vaulted Ceilings. Large Great Room-gas fireplace. Formal Dining Room. New appliances and Wood-Grain Plank Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counters & island, lots of Cabinets. Glass Solarium- use for office, plant room, art room, quest room. Rear Entry Garage-lots of parking. Grassy backyard- perfect for relaxing & pets.NEW HVAC system- low Electric bill. Available June 1, 2020