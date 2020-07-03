All apartments in Fort Worth
4513 Fir Drive

Location

4513 Fir Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Ready to move in! Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Vista Meadows subdivision in Keller ISD. 4th room can be used as home office or study. Oversized master and huge walk in closet. Large living room. Close to highway and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 Fir Drive have any available units?
4513 Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4513 Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Fir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4513 Fir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4513 Fir Drive offer parking?
No, 4513 Fir Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4513 Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 4513 Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4513 Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 4513 Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4513 Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4513 Fir Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4513 Fir Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

