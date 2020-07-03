All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4513 Chris Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4513 Chris Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4513 Chris Drive

4513 Chris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4513 Chris Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 Chris Drive have any available units?
4513 Chris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 Chris Drive have?
Some of 4513 Chris Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 Chris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Chris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Chris Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4513 Chris Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4513 Chris Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4513 Chris Drive offers parking.
Does 4513 Chris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 Chris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Chris Drive have a pool?
No, 4513 Chris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4513 Chris Drive have accessible units?
No, 4513 Chris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Chris Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 Chris Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University