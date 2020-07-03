Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4513 Chris Drive
4513 Chris Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4513 Chris Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4513 Chris Drive have any available units?
4513 Chris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4513 Chris Drive have?
Some of 4513 Chris Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 4513 Chris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Chris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Chris Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4513 Chris Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4513 Chris Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4513 Chris Drive offers parking.
Does 4513 Chris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 Chris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Chris Drive have a pool?
No, 4513 Chris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4513 Chris Drive have accessible units?
No, 4513 Chris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Chris Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 Chris Drive has units with dishwashers.
