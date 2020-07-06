4510 Alamosa Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

this is 3 bed rooms, 2.1 bath. new carpet entire second floors. ceramic floor on the first floor. 1 car garage. washer and dryer connection, water and electricity only. big master room and walk-in closet. 1320 sq ft