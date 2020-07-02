All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4509 Chaparral Creek Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM

4509 Chaparral Creek Drive

4509 Chaparral Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4509 Chaparral Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have any available units?
4509 Chaparral Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have?
Some of 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Chaparral Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University