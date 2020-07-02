Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4509 Chaparral Creek Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:18 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4509 Chaparral Creek Drive
4509 Chaparral Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4509 Chaparral Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have any available units?
4509 Chaparral Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have?
Some of 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Chaparral Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4509 Chaparral Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University