4508 Timken Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 3/2/2 has been updated with new wood like plank throughout living, dining, kitchen and bathrooms and a custom greige two tone paint throughout. Many custom touches in this home to include an art niche by the front door, a plant ledge in the hallway to the living room, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows letting in loads of natural light! The dining room at the front of the home could also be repurposed as a playroom, office, additional living area, etc. The huge kitchen includes a desk area and fridge is included. With a wide open concept floor plan, the living is open to the kitchen and features a beautiful fire place and oversized windows. The master bedroom includes an in suite master bath with dual vanity, separate tub and shower, toilet room, and a huge walk in closet! Split floor plan with both secondary bedrooms on the opposite side of the house from the master.

*Blinds in living room and master bedroom to be installed prior to move in. Due to the large size, they were back ordered and due to come in ASAP.*

