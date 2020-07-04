All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 24 2019 at 5:58 PM

4508 Timken Trail

Location

4508 Timken Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3/2/2 has been updated with new wood like plank throughout living, dining, kitchen and bathrooms and a custom greige two tone paint throughout. Many custom touches in this home to include an art niche by the front door, a plant ledge in the hallway to the living room, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows letting in loads of natural light! The dining room at the front of the home could also be repurposed as a playroom, office, additional living area, etc. The huge kitchen includes a desk area and fridge is included. With a wide open concept floor plan, the living is open to the kitchen and features a beautiful fire place and oversized windows. The master bedroom includes an in suite master bath with dual vanity, separate tub and shower, toilet room, and a huge walk in closet! Split floor plan with both secondary bedrooms on the opposite side of the house from the master.
*Blinds in living room and master bedroom to be installed prior to move in. Due to the large size, they were back ordered and due to come in ASAP.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Timken Trail have any available units?
4508 Timken Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Timken Trail have?
Some of 4508 Timken Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Timken Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Timken Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Timken Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 Timken Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4508 Timken Trail offer parking?
No, 4508 Timken Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4508 Timken Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Timken Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Timken Trail have a pool?
No, 4508 Timken Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Timken Trail have accessible units?
No, 4508 Timken Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Timken Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 Timken Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

