Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

** MOVE IN READY** Half duplex. Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath, all bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen with plentiful cabinetry and open breakfast area to dining and living area. Half bath on the first floor. Ease access to all the Forth Worth, schools and shopping. Tenant and tenants agent to verify all information provided (including school & measurements). Tenant credit score must have a 580 FICO or higher. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS. NO PETS ALLOWED.