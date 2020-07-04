All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4450 Marine Creek Pkwy
Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:03 PM

4450 Marine Creek Pkwy

4450 Marine Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4450 Marine Creek Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Northwest Ft Worth
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath / $794

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 959

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy have any available units?
4450 Marine Creek Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy have?
Some of 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4450 Marine Creek Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy offer parking?
No, 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy has a pool.
Does 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 Marine Creek Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

