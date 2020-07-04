All apartments in Fort Worth
4440 Fletcher Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4440 Fletcher Avenue

4440 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4440 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous updated Mid-Century home near TCU! NEW EVERYTHING! Updated Kitchen with beautiful granite counters, white custom cabinetry, and NEW stainless steel appliances. NEW flooring throughout, NEW plumbing, NEW electrical, recently replaced roof, foundation done in July 2018 with transferable warranty, NEW high efficiency windows, NEW paint inside and out, all NEW siding, NEW tankless electric water heater, wonderfully remodeled shower with double shower heads, Custom built deck set up with electrical. Beautiful finishes throughout and amazing and convenient location with close proximity to TCU, Central Market, shopping, Downtown and highways. Don't miss out on this stunning home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
4440 Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4440 Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 4440 Fletcher Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4440 Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4440 Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4440 Fletcher Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4440 Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4440 Fletcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 4440 Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 Fletcher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 4440 Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4440 Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4440 Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4440 Fletcher Avenue has units with dishwashers.

