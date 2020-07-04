4440 Fletcher Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous updated Mid-Century home near TCU! NEW EVERYTHING! Updated Kitchen with beautiful granite counters, white custom cabinetry, and NEW stainless steel appliances. NEW flooring throughout, NEW plumbing, NEW electrical, recently replaced roof, foundation done in July 2018 with transferable warranty, NEW high efficiency windows, NEW paint inside and out, all NEW siding, NEW tankless electric water heater, wonderfully remodeled shower with double shower heads, Custom built deck set up with electrical. Beautiful finishes throughout and amazing and convenient location with close proximity to TCU, Central Market, shopping, Downtown and highways. Don't miss out on this stunning home!!