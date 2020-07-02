All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4439 Altamesa Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4439 Altamesa Boulevard
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:29 PM

4439 Altamesa Boulevard

4439 Altamesa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4439 Altamesa Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Amazing remodeled large Square Foot 3 Bedroom Brick duplex. Ready June 1. Beautiful updated fixtures and countertops. Swing Rear private parking and 2 car carport parking. Storage room under the carport. Tenant pays their own utilities and maintains the front and backyard for their respective side. Stainless Steel Appliances and Washer Dryer provided. Tenant to Verify Schools and Square Foot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 Altamesa Boulevard have any available units?
4439 Altamesa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4439 Altamesa Boulevard have?
Some of 4439 Altamesa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4439 Altamesa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4439 Altamesa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 Altamesa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4439 Altamesa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4439 Altamesa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4439 Altamesa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4439 Altamesa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4439 Altamesa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 Altamesa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4439 Altamesa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4439 Altamesa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4439 Altamesa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 Altamesa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4439 Altamesa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University