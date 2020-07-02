4439 Altamesa Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Wedgwood South
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Amazing remodeled large Square Foot 3 Bedroom Brick duplex. Ready June 1. Beautiful updated fixtures and countertops. Swing Rear private parking and 2 car carport parking. Storage room under the carport. Tenant pays their own utilities and maintains the front and backyard for their respective side. Stainless Steel Appliances and Washer Dryer provided. Tenant to Verify Schools and Square Foot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
