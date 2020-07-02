4439 Altamesa Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Amazing remodeled large Square Foot 3 Bedroom Brick duplex. Ready June 1. Beautiful updated fixtures and countertops. Swing Rear private parking and 2 car carport parking. Storage room under the carport. Tenant pays their own utilities and maintains the front and backyard for their respective side. Stainless Steel Appliances and Washer Dryer provided. Tenant to Verify Schools and Square Foot.