Last updated January 30 2020 at 2:32 AM

4425 Marsarie Street

4425 Marsarie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Marsarie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Marsarie Street have any available units?
4425 Marsarie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Marsarie Street have?
Some of 4425 Marsarie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Marsarie Street currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Marsarie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Marsarie Street pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Marsarie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4425 Marsarie Street offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Marsarie Street offers parking.
Does 4425 Marsarie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Marsarie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Marsarie Street have a pool?
No, 4425 Marsarie Street does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Marsarie Street have accessible units?
No, 4425 Marsarie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Marsarie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Marsarie Street has units with dishwashers.

