Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

4425 Buckeye Street

4425 Buckeye Street · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Buckeye Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee and the admin fee**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,137 sq ft, 1 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Buckeye Street have any available units?
4425 Buckeye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Buckeye Street have?
Some of 4425 Buckeye Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Buckeye Street currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Buckeye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Buckeye Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 Buckeye Street is pet friendly.
Does 4425 Buckeye Street offer parking?
No, 4425 Buckeye Street does not offer parking.
Does 4425 Buckeye Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Buckeye Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Buckeye Street have a pool?
No, 4425 Buckeye Street does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Buckeye Street have accessible units?
No, 4425 Buckeye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Buckeye Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 Buckeye Street does not have units with dishwashers.

