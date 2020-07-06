All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:20 PM

4424 Windwillow Court

4424 Windwillow Court · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Windwillow Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully upgraded house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nearby schools include Fossil Ridge High School, Fossil Hill Middle School and Chisholm Trail Intermediate School. Near to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Windwillow Court have any available units?
4424 Windwillow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4424 Windwillow Court currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Windwillow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Windwillow Court pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Windwillow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4424 Windwillow Court offer parking?
No, 4424 Windwillow Court does not offer parking.
Does 4424 Windwillow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Windwillow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Windwillow Court have a pool?
No, 4424 Windwillow Court does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Windwillow Court have accessible units?
No, 4424 Windwillow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Windwillow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Windwillow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4424 Windwillow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4424 Windwillow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

