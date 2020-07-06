4424 Windwillow Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully upgraded house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nearby schools include Fossil Ridge High School, Fossil Hill Middle School and Chisholm Trail Intermediate School. Near to shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
