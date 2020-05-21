4417 Wellesley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Alamo Heights
Cozy 3 bedroom - Nice newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath with and additional living space. Located in the kitchen is granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile . Ready for lease give us a call.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
