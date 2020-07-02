All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:14 PM

4413 Sweetgum Way

4413 Sweetgum Way · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Sweetgum Way, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great neighborhood with east access to major highways. Retro-style home that has all offers affordable living with an over-sized lot and large trees. Large shaded back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have any available units?
4413 Sweetgum Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4413 Sweetgum Way currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Sweetgum Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Sweetgum Way pet-friendly?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way offer parking?
Yes, 4413 Sweetgum Way offers parking.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have a pool?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have accessible units?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way does not have units with air conditioning.

