Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4413 Sweetgum Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4413 Sweetgum Way
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:14 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4413 Sweetgum Way
4413 Sweetgum Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4413 Sweetgum Way, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great neighborhood with east access to major highways. Retro-style home that has all offers affordable living with an over-sized lot and large trees. Large shaded back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have any available units?
4413 Sweetgum Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4413 Sweetgum Way currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Sweetgum Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Sweetgum Way pet-friendly?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way offer parking?
Yes, 4413 Sweetgum Way offers parking.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have a pool?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have accessible units?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 Sweetgum Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 Sweetgum Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University