Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4409 Slick Rock Chase
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:32 PM

4409 Slick Rock Chase

4409 Slick Rock Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Slick Rock Chase Street, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Hollow

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Slick Rock Chase have any available units?
4409 Slick Rock Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4409 Slick Rock Chase currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Slick Rock Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Slick Rock Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Slick Rock Chase is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Slick Rock Chase offer parking?
No, 4409 Slick Rock Chase does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Slick Rock Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Slick Rock Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Slick Rock Chase have a pool?
No, 4409 Slick Rock Chase does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Slick Rock Chase have accessible units?
No, 4409 Slick Rock Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Slick Rock Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Slick Rock Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 Slick Rock Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 Slick Rock Chase does not have units with air conditioning.

