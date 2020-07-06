4408 Fletcher Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

QUAINT home near TCU! Darling drive up appeal! Soaring Shade Trees! UPDATES GALORE! Stunning Fireplace in the extra large living room that opens to the kitchen and breakfast nook! Ceiling Fans! 2 inch blinds! NO CARPET! Cool paint tones throughout giving it a welcome feel! Modern kitchen with stainless appliances (fridge as is), white cabinets and a good amount of counter-space! An abundance of windows provides natural light throughout! Updated bathrooms with subway tile! Backyard oasis, perfect for grilling out on the patio or entertaining. One carport space. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.