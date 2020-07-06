All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4408 Fletcher Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4408 Fletcher Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:59 PM

4408 Fletcher Avenue

4408 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4408 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
QUAINT home near TCU! Darling drive up appeal! Soaring Shade Trees! UPDATES GALORE! Stunning Fireplace in the extra large living room that opens to the kitchen and breakfast nook! Ceiling Fans! 2 inch blinds! NO CARPET! Cool paint tones throughout giving it a welcome feel! Modern kitchen with stainless appliances (fridge as is), white cabinets and a good amount of counter-space! An abundance of windows provides natural light throughout! Updated bathrooms with subway tile! Backyard oasis, perfect for grilling out on the patio or entertaining. One carport space. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
4408 Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 4408 Fletcher Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4408 Fletcher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4408 Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4408 Fletcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 4408 Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Fletcher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 4408 Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4408 Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Fletcher Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University