4405 Forbes Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105 Stop 6-Poly Oversight
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large fully remodeled 4 bedroom & 2 bathroom house. Granite countertops in kitchen, central heat and air. Large fully remodeled 4 bedroom & 2 bathroom house. Granite countertops in kitchen. Central heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4405 Forbes Street have any available units?
4405 Forbes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4405 Forbes Street currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Forbes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.