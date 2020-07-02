Rent Calculator
4400 Columbus Trail
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:35 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4400 Columbus Trail
4400 Columbus Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
4400 Columbus Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice brick duplex with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, walk-in closets in both rooms, and a 1 car garage with an entry into the house. Tenant pays water and electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4400 Columbus Trail have any available units?
4400 Columbus Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4400 Columbus Trail have?
Some of 4400 Columbus Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4400 Columbus Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Columbus Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Columbus Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Columbus Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4400 Columbus Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Columbus Trail offers parking.
Does 4400 Columbus Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Columbus Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Columbus Trail have a pool?
No, 4400 Columbus Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Columbus Trail have accessible units?
No, 4400 Columbus Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Columbus Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Columbus Trail has units with dishwashers.
