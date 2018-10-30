All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4348 Spindletree Lane

4348 Spindletree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4348 Spindletree Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,770 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 Spindletree Lane have any available units?
4348 Spindletree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4348 Spindletree Lane have?
Some of 4348 Spindletree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4348 Spindletree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4348 Spindletree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 Spindletree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4348 Spindletree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4348 Spindletree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4348 Spindletree Lane offers parking.
Does 4348 Spindletree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4348 Spindletree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 Spindletree Lane have a pool?
No, 4348 Spindletree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4348 Spindletree Lane have accessible units?
No, 4348 Spindletree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4348 Spindletree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4348 Spindletree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

