4328 Stone Hollow Way
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:28 AM

4328 Stone Hollow Way

4328 Stone Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

4328 Stone Hollow Way, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Hollow

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"Euless Texas Homes for Rent" 3/2/2 - Large Sunroom. HEB ISD - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a large sunroom close to AA Headquarters! Split master Suite with walk-in closet, double sink, garden tub and separate shower. Wood floors in living and hallway and tile in wet areas. HEB ISD

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

1st Choice Property Management
5664 Denton Hwy, Fort Worth, TX 76148, USA
Phone: +1 817-281-1300

(RLNE5078335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

