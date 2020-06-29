4328 Stone Hollow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"Euless Texas Homes for Rent" 3/2/2 - Large Sunroom. HEB ISD - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a large sunroom close to AA Headquarters! Split master Suite with walk-in closet, double sink, garden tub and separate shower. Wood floors in living and hallway and tile in wet areas. HEB ISD



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



