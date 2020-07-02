All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
4328 Hulen Circle East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4328 Hulen Circle East

4328 Hulen Circle East · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4328 Hulen Circle East, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Great 2 bed, 2 bath townhome! Living room features vaulted ceilings, wood-burning decorative brick fireplace and large picture window for lots of natural light. Dining room is located off of kitchen. Galley style kitchen with lots of counter space and storage.Full size washer-dryer connections. Guest bedroom and bath are downstairs. Upstairs has master bedroom and bath. Loft area located off of bedroom is perfect for a den or office. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 Hulen Circle East have any available units?
4328 Hulen Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 Hulen Circle East have?
Some of 4328 Hulen Circle East's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Hulen Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Hulen Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Hulen Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 Hulen Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 4328 Hulen Circle East offer parking?
Yes, 4328 Hulen Circle East offers parking.
Does 4328 Hulen Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4328 Hulen Circle East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Hulen Circle East have a pool?
No, 4328 Hulen Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Hulen Circle East have accessible units?
No, 4328 Hulen Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Hulen Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4328 Hulen Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.

