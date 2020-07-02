4328 Hulen Circle East

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Great 2 bed, 2 bath townhome! Living room features vaulted ceilings, wood-burning decorative brick fireplace and large picture window for lots of natural light. Dining room is located off of kitchen. Galley style kitchen with lots of counter space and storage.Full size washer-dryer connections. Guest bedroom and bath are downstairs. Upstairs has master bedroom and bath. Loft area located off of bedroom is perfect for a den or office. Two car garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.