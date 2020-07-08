All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4325 Cockrell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4325 Cockrell Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:04 PM

4325 Cockrell Avenue

4325 Cockrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4325 Cockrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
You must have 5 years of GOOD rental (a broken lease is not good rental), No Pets, A Job making 3 times the rent & no major criminal background to lease this house. You must see the house in person in order to put in an application for it. You must be in this country legally. Like my Facebook picture, the pictures I have for this house make it look better than it actually is. The house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. We are doing nothing to make this house any better than it is. Conditionally, it is in AS-IS condition.. Just wanting you to know the facts. OWNER WILL NOT TAKE ANY PETS HERE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
4325 Cockrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4325 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Cockrell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 Cockrell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4325 Cockrell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Cockrell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4325 Cockrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Cockrell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Cockrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4325 Cockrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Cockrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4325 Cockrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Cockrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 Cockrell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4325 Cockrell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4325 Cockrell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University