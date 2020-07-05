All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4324 Crabapple Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4324 Crabapple Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

4324 Crabapple Street

4324 Crabapple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4324 Crabapple Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!** Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,754 sq ft, 1 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Crabapple Street have any available units?
4324 Crabapple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Crabapple Street have?
Some of 4324 Crabapple Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Crabapple Street currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Crabapple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Crabapple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Crabapple Street is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Crabapple Street offer parking?
No, 4324 Crabapple Street does not offer parking.
Does 4324 Crabapple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Crabapple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Crabapple Street have a pool?
No, 4324 Crabapple Street does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Crabapple Street have accessible units?
No, 4324 Crabapple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Crabapple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 Crabapple Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University