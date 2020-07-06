4321 Tahoe Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Golden Gate
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom one bath home. Living room features laminate floor. Bedroom has carpets. Kitchen and bathroom has tile. Several storage closets and also a one car garage. Check out this property today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4321 Tahoe Dr have any available units?
4321 Tahoe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 Tahoe Dr have?
Some of 4321 Tahoe Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 Tahoe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Tahoe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Tahoe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4321 Tahoe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4321 Tahoe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4321 Tahoe Dr offers parking.
Does 4321 Tahoe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 Tahoe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Tahoe Dr have a pool?
No, 4321 Tahoe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4321 Tahoe Dr have accessible units?
No, 4321 Tahoe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Tahoe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 Tahoe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
