4317 Kyleigh Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:27 AM

4317 Kyleigh Drive

Location

4317 Kyleigh Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious, Open layout, 4 bedrooms including downstairs master, 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, could be game room, fenced yard, large kitchen and lots of storage space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

