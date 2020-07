Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground pool bbq/grill

This Beautiful home has everything! Gorgeous Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances! Large Family room down stairs and a second living upstairs perfect for a game room! Master Bath has a double vanity! The back yard is a great size for get togethers and BBQs! Its just walking distance to a park! Community Pool, Walking Trails, pond, playground and so much more!