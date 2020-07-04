4308 Rockmill Trail

ROOMY 4-2-2 WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS IN THE EAGLE MT SAGINAW SCHOOL DISTRICT.NICE SIZED EAT IN KITCHEN OPENS TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. BACKYARD FEATURES COVERED PATIO. GREAT COMMUTE TO ANYWHERE IN FORT WORTH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
