City of Fort Worth but very close to River Oaks. Centrally located, completely remodeled with new central heat and air, new hot water heater, new windows, doors, floors, granite counter tops, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4308 Inez Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
What amenities does 4308 Inez Drive have?
Some of 4308 Inez Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Inez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Inez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.