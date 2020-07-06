All apartments in Fort Worth
4308 Inez Drive
4308 Inez Drive

4308 Inez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Inez Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
City of Fort Worth but very close to River Oaks. Centrally located, completely remodeled with new central heat and air, new hot water heater, new windows, doors, floors, granite counter tops, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Inez Drive have any available units?
4308 Inez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Inez Drive have?
Some of 4308 Inez Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Inez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Inez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Inez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Inez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4308 Inez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4308 Inez Drive offers parking.
Does 4308 Inez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Inez Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Inez Drive have a pool?
No, 4308 Inez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Inez Drive have accessible units?
No, 4308 Inez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Inez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 Inez Drive has units with dishwashers.

