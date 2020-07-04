Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4308 Barnett Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:41 AM
Location
4308 Barnett Street, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4929016)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4308 Barnett Street have any available units?
4308 Barnett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4308 Barnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Barnett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Barnett Street pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Barnett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4308 Barnett Street offer parking?
No, 4308 Barnett Street does not offer parking.
Does 4308 Barnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Barnett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Barnett Street have a pool?
No, 4308 Barnett Street does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Barnett Street have accessible units?
No, 4308 Barnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Barnett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Barnett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 Barnett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 Barnett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
