4305 Geddes Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Alamo Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the Alamo Heights addition which is near I-30 a lot of great retail and restaurants! Great open floor plan with 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom and a Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom! Generously sized bedrooms with a gated backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4305 Geddes Avenue have any available units?
4305 Geddes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Geddes Avenue have?
Some of 4305 Geddes Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Geddes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Geddes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.