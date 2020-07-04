All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:56 AM

4305 Geddes Avenue

4305 Geddes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4305 Geddes Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the Alamo Heights addition which is near I-30 a lot of great retail and restaurants! Great open floor plan with 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom and a Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom! Generously sized bedrooms with a gated backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Geddes Avenue have any available units?
4305 Geddes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Geddes Avenue have?
Some of 4305 Geddes Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Geddes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Geddes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Geddes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4305 Geddes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4305 Geddes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Geddes Avenue offers parking.
Does 4305 Geddes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Geddes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Geddes Avenue have a pool?
No, 4305 Geddes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Geddes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4305 Geddes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Geddes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 Geddes Avenue has units with dishwashers.

