4305 Geddes Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located in the Alamo Heights addition which is near I-30 a lot of great retail and restaurants! Great open floor plan with 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom and a Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom! Generously sized bedrooms with a gated backyard!