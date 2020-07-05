All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4305 El Campo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4305 El Campo Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:01 AM

4305 El Campo Avenue

4305 El Campo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4305 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Real wood flooring has now been refinished and is exceptional Wonderful looking Home in Arlington Heights with hardwood flooring and a nice fenced in back yard. This home also features an open patio and a storage shed. The unit for lease is the right side of the duplex which is the address 4307 El Campo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 El Campo Avenue have any available units?
4305 El Campo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 El Campo Avenue have?
Some of 4305 El Campo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 El Campo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4305 El Campo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 El Campo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4305 El Campo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4305 El Campo Avenue offer parking?
No, 4305 El Campo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4305 El Campo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 El Campo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 El Campo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4305 El Campo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4305 El Campo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4305 El Campo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 El Campo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4305 El Campo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University