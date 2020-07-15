Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4304 Merida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4304 Merida Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4304 Merida Avenue
4304 Merida Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4304 Merida Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76115
South Hills
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have any available units?
4304 Merida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4304 Merida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Merida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Merida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Merida Avenue offers parking.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have a pool?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University