4304 Merida Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 AM

4304 Merida Avenue

4304 Merida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4304 Merida Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76115
South Hills

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Merida Avenue have any available units?
4304 Merida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4304 Merida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Merida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Merida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Merida Avenue offers parking.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have a pool?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 Merida Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 Merida Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
