429 West Clover Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

429 West Clover Park Drive

429 West Clover Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

429 West Clover Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 5 bedroom 3 bath, 3,028 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features plush carpeting throughout, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 West Clover Park Drive have any available units?
429 West Clover Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 West Clover Park Drive have?
Some of 429 West Clover Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 West Clover Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
429 West Clover Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 West Clover Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 West Clover Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 429 West Clover Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 429 West Clover Park Drive offers parking.
Does 429 West Clover Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 West Clover Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 West Clover Park Drive have a pool?
No, 429 West Clover Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 429 West Clover Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 429 West Clover Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 429 West Clover Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 West Clover Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

