Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Crowley 2 story home with newer paint and flooring. This home has all the room you need!. The kitchen has a black stove and built in microwave. The family room comes with a fireplace. Fenced yard. Crowley ISD. Home located in Rosemary Ridge. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee and can use credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.