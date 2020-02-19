All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4248 Iris Avenue

4248 Iris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4248 Iris Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/breakfast nook/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Summerfields. Huge back yard, combo of tile & vinyl plank flooring throughout, skylight in kitchen, separate tub & shower in master, woodburning fireplace, walk in closets in all bedrooms. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1390.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Iris Avenue have any available units?
4248 Iris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 Iris Avenue have?
Some of 4248 Iris Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Iris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Iris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Iris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4248 Iris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4248 Iris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Iris Avenue offers parking.
Does 4248 Iris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 Iris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Iris Avenue have a pool?
No, 4248 Iris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Iris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4248 Iris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Iris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Iris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

