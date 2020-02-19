4248 Iris Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open concept kitchen/breakfast nook/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Summerfields. Huge back yard, combo of tile & vinyl plank flooring throughout, skylight in kitchen, separate tub & shower in master, woodburning fireplace, walk in closets in all bedrooms. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1390.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.