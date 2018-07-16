All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4244 WINFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4244 WINFIELD Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:17 AM

4244 WINFIELD Avenue

4244 Winfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4244 Winfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath, hardwoods throughout, big back yard, covered patio, 1 car garage. One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 325
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have any available units?
4244 WINFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 4244 WINFIELD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 WINFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4244 WINFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 WINFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 325
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University