Fort Worth, TX
/
4244 WINFIELD Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:17 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4244 WINFIELD Avenue
4244 Winfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4244 Winfield Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath, hardwoods throughout, big back yard, covered patio, 1 car garage. One pet allowed with owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
325
limit:
1
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have any available units?
4244 WINFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 4244 WINFIELD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4244 WINFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4244 WINFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 WINFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 WINFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4244 WINFIELD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
