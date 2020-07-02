4244 Gladney Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Huge 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with 2 living and 2 dining. Master suite downstairs with 2 dining and 1 living area. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and second living area. Extensive covered back patio and corner lot. 1 small-medium dog may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1950.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.