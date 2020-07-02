All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4244 Gladney Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4244 Gladney Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 4:51 PM

4244 Gladney Lane

4244 Gladney Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4244 Gladney Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Huge 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with 2 living and 2 dining. Master suite downstairs with 2 dining and 1 living area. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and second living area. Extensive covered back patio and corner lot. 1 small-medium dog may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1950.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 Gladney Lane have any available units?
4244 Gladney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4244 Gladney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4244 Gladney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 Gladney Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4244 Gladney Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4244 Gladney Lane offer parking?
No, 4244 Gladney Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4244 Gladney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4244 Gladney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 Gladney Lane have a pool?
No, 4244 Gladney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4244 Gladney Lane have accessible units?
No, 4244 Gladney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 Gladney Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4244 Gladney Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4244 Gladney Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4244 Gladney Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University