All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4241 Sweet Clover Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4241 Sweet Clover Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:12 AM

4241 Sweet Clover Ln

4241 Sweet Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4241 Sweet Clover Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 Sweet Clover Ln have any available units?
4241 Sweet Clover Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 Sweet Clover Ln have?
Some of 4241 Sweet Clover Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 Sweet Clover Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4241 Sweet Clover Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 Sweet Clover Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4241 Sweet Clover Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4241 Sweet Clover Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4241 Sweet Clover Ln offers parking.
Does 4241 Sweet Clover Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 Sweet Clover Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 Sweet Clover Ln have a pool?
No, 4241 Sweet Clover Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4241 Sweet Clover Ln have accessible units?
No, 4241 Sweet Clover Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 Sweet Clover Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4241 Sweet Clover Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University