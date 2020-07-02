4240 Surrey St

Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features hard wood floor through the property, big fence yard, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
