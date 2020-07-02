All apartments in Fort Worth
4240 Surrey St
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:57 PM

4240 Surrey St

4240 Surrey Street · No Longer Available
Location

4240 Surrey Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features hard wood floor through the property, big fence yard, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Surrey St have any available units?
4240 Surrey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4240 Surrey St currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Surrey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Surrey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 Surrey St is pet friendly.
Does 4240 Surrey St offer parking?
No, 4240 Surrey St does not offer parking.
Does 4240 Surrey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 Surrey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Surrey St have a pool?
No, 4240 Surrey St does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Surrey St have accessible units?
No, 4240 Surrey St does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Surrey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 Surrey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4240 Surrey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4240 Surrey St does not have units with air conditioning.

