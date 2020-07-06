Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4236 Iris Avenue
4236 Iris Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4236 Iris Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4236 Iris Avenue have any available units?
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
Fort Worth Rent Report
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4236 Iris Avenue have?
Some of 4236 Iris Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4236 Iris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Iris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Iris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4236 Iris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4236 Iris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Iris Avenue offers parking.
Does 4236 Iris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Iris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Iris Avenue have a pool?
No, 4236 Iris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Iris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4236 Iris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Iris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 Iris Avenue has units with dishwashers.
