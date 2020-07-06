All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:12 PM

4229 Shagbark Street

4229 Shagbark Street · No Longer Available
Location

4229 Shagbark Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,055 sq ft, 2 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Great Kitchen with plenty of Cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Shagbark Street have any available units?
4229 Shagbark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4229 Shagbark Street currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Shagbark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Shagbark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4229 Shagbark Street is pet friendly.
Does 4229 Shagbark Street offer parking?
No, 4229 Shagbark Street does not offer parking.
Does 4229 Shagbark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Shagbark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Shagbark Street have a pool?
No, 4229 Shagbark Street does not have a pool.
Does 4229 Shagbark Street have accessible units?
No, 4229 Shagbark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Shagbark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4229 Shagbark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4229 Shagbark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4229 Shagbark Street does not have units with air conditioning.

